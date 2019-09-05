Governor Brian Kemp (Getty Images)
SAVANNAH, Ga. (CBS46) Governor Kemp has lifted the mandatory evacuation order for Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh counties.

The governor issued the order on September 1.

Hurricane Dorian has blown past the state and is now churning up the Carolina coast as a category 3 storm.

It dumped heavy rain, causing severe flooding in some areas and is now on track to hammer the Carolinas.

There are several Hurricane Warnings issued for both South and North Carolina.

