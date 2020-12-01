Governor Brian Kemp announced today that he would be appointing current Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shawn Ellen LaGrua to serve with the Georgia Supreme Court.
"I am honored to appoint Judge Shawn Ellen LaGrua to the Supreme Court of Georgia," said Governor Kemp, continuing, "Judge LaGrua has spent a 30 year career serving her fellow Georgians, and I am confident that she will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the bench. Congratulations, Justice!"
Prior to her service on the Fulton County Superior Court, Judge LaGrua acted as Inspector General for the Georgia Secretary of State's Office, served as the DeKalb County Solicitor General, and worked as a prosecutor in judicial circuits in Atlanta, Stone Mountain, and Tallapoosa.
She received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Georgia in 1984, later receiving her Juris Doctor from Georgia State University's College of Law in 1987.
