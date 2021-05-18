ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Governor Kemp officially announced his intent to run for a second term in 2022, with his focus set on a strong grassroots campaign.
The campaign is aiming at an official kick-off event later into the summer, with a network of grassroots leaders across 159 counties ready to get to work.
"Team Kemp has been hard at work putting together a team that will win in 2022," said Bobby Saparow, Campaign Manager. "Brian Kemp has a strong, conservative record of fighting for life, standing up for law enforcement, cutting taxes, protecting lives and livelihoods against the COVID-19 pandemic, and defending election integrity. With grassroots leaders across every county in the state standing with Governor Kemp, it's clear his record is one Georgians support, and we look forward to hitting the campaign trail in the coming months to build on our momentum and continue fighting to put hardworking Georgians first."
As GA’s 83rd governor, I have worked every day to put Georgians first. With a grassroots army spanning all 159 counties, Marty, the girls, and I are IN THE FIGHT for 2022 to continue building a brighter, more prosperous future for our state. https://t.co/Sxy7zo582G— Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) May 18, 2021
