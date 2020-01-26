ATLANTA (AP) -- Gov. Brian Kemp is proposing that Georgia borrow almost $900 million for construction projects and equipment next year. That amount is likely to rise before lawmakers get done with the state budget. Key projects in the Republican governor's borrowing plan include $70 million to expand the state-owned convention center in Savannah and $55 million to build a new headquarters for the Department of Public Safety in Atlanta. Lawmakers authorized borrowing of nearly $1.1 billion last year. Kemp wants to move more funding to aid school construction from districts statewide to those that have small property tax bases.
