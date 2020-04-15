ATLANTA (CBS46) Governor Brian Kemp says more help is on the way for the hospitals hardest hit during the coronavirus pandemic.
Governor Kemp says nearly 600 healthcare professionals are on their way to hospitals in hopes of giving relief to those already hard at work and to help with the expected influx in patients.
Georgia is partnering with a system called "Jackson Healthcare," a company here in the state that assists hospitals with staffing and technology. The workers will be assigned to hospitals most affected by the outbreak, including Floyd Medical Center in Rome, a facility that had some of the first confirmed cases of the virus in the state.
Right now, the state is working to come up with a process by which hospitals can request additional resources.
CBS46 will keep you posted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.