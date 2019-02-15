Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Governor Brian Kemp signed Georgia Senate Bill 25 into law Friday, clarifying when drivers must stop for school buses that are stopped on the road.
it was the first bill Kemp has signed into law since taking office.
The bill fixes a mistake that ended up in a larger school bus bill lawmakers approved last year in the final, hurried moments of the legislative session. Poor wording in that bill inadvertently allowed a driver traveling the opposite direction from a stopped school bus to keep driving if a painted turn lane separates his or her vehicle from the bus.
Lawmakers vowed to fix that part of the law, and that’s exactly what they did. Both the Senate and the House rushed Senate Bill 25 to a vote, and it passed unanimously in both chambers.
The legislation goes into effect immediately.
Gov. Brian Kemp signs a bill into law for the very first time. Senate Bill 25 corrects a mistake in last year’s school bus law and is aimed at keeping kids safe. I’ll have details at noon on @cbs46 . pic.twitter.com/Eyk3bWVsBr— Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) February 15, 2019
Here is what you need to know:
Drivers must stop if there's a painted turn lane that separates their car from the stopped school bus.
Drivers will not be required to stop if there's a physical barrier that separates the two lanes of travel, such as a grass, unpaved, or concrete median.
"Saving the lives of our children is part of safety," said the bill’s sponsor, State Sen. Bill Heath, R-Breman. "This is very specific to saving the lives of our school age children riding these buses."
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.