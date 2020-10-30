Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed an Executive Order, effective immediately, Friday to extend the public health state of emergency through December 9.
Along with the extension, Governor Kemp is also renewing current COVID-19 restrictions with minimal changes to the sections on Healthcare and Governments.
Executive Order 10.30.20.02 takes effect on November 1 at 12:00 a.m. and runs through November 15 at 11:59 p.m.
The Governor's executive orders are available to read here.
