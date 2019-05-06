Governor Kemp signs 'Heartbeat Bill" into law

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) With a stroke of a pen, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed the controversial 'Heartbeat Bill' into law on Tuesday.
House Bill 481, which bans most abortions at six weeks, was approved by lawmakers in late March.
Governor Kemp held a signing ceremony Tuesday morning, officially putting the law into the books.
The bill will ban abortions after a doctor detects a heartbeat in the womb. With the signing, the state now has one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country.
In March, Governor Brian Kemp tweeted the following statement after the passing of the bill in the House:
“Georgia values life. We stand up for the innocent and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. The legislature’s bold action reaffirms our priorities and who we are as a state. I thank these lawmakers for their leadership and applaud their undeniable courage.
“Our efforts to protect life do not end here. We must work to ease the adoption process, find loving homes for those in our foster care system, and protect the aging and vulnerable. Together, we will ensure that all Georgians are safe and have the opportunity to live, grow, learn, and prosper.”
Previous Georgia law said a woman cannot abort her unborn baby after 20 weeks of pregnancy. It is now six weeks.
Statements issued on passing of "Heartbeat Bill':
Statement from Cole Muzio, President and Executive Director, Family Policy Alliance of Georgia:
“Georgia values life, and Governor Kemp affirmed that truth with his signature today. It is supremely gratifying and humbling to have been a part of this historic moment, and we are so grateful to our Governor, Lt. Governor, Rep. Setzler, Sen. Unterman, and all of our elected officials who stood strong for the most vulnerable among us. Governor Kemp set forth a bold vision during the campaign, and his commitment to the preborn is what has made this day possible.
“While many have attempted to use this issue to divide us, it is my great hope that we can move forward united around that idea that all Georgians matter and are worth protecting. I invite my fellow Georgians to look at the science and to examine the common sense reality that preborn children with beating hearts have value. There should be nothing that bridges divides and heals wounds to a greater degree than the unifying goal of cherishing life – all life – across our state.
“To that end, we recognize that the work is not done. Money will certainly pour in from places like San Francisco and New York to attack those who stood for life over the financially motivated abortion industry, which profits from the death of the innocent. We look forward to partnering with Georgians across our state to stand for Life at the ballot box in 2020 and beyond with the continued pursuit of a Georgia where life is cherished.”
DNC Women’s Media Director Elizabeth Renda: “Today, with Brian Kemp’s signature on this extreme, unconstitutional abortion ban, women’s lives are on the line in Georgia. This so-called ‘heartbeat bill,’ which bans abortion before many women even know they are pregnant, puts women’s lives at risk by barring their access to safe, legal abortion.
“Georgia’s abortion ban is only the latest example of how the Trump administration’s anti-women policies have emboldened legislators acrossthe country to attack women’s access to health care. More than a dozen states have introduced legislation banning abortion after six weeks this year, and just last week in Alabama, Republicans in the state House passed an outright ban on virtually all abortions.With Trump in the White House and Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court, we know Republicans will continue to push legislation just like this in an effort to ban abortion nationwide and overturn Roe v. Wade. While Republicans continue to play partisan games with women’s health care, Democrats will keep fighting to protect women’s fundamental right to make decisions about their own bodies with their doctors.”
Carolyn Bourdeaux Statement on Signing of HB 481 into Law
"With his signature today, Brian Kemp joined with Renee Unterman and Georgia Republicans in setting Georgia women back generations. In a state that already has the worst maternal mortality rate in the nation, this law criminalizes a woman’s freedom to make her own health care decisions. We need to protect women’s health and autonomy from the political gamesmanship demonstrated in this process. We will not let voters forget who championed this shameful, unconstitutional bill,” said Carolyn Bourdeaux.
U.S. Representative Jody Hice (10th District):
“When you have a heartbeat, you have a life, and we should honor and protect life at all costs,” said Congressman Hice. “With the signing of the LIFE Act today, this event is more significant than simply the enactment of a new law. This is a crucial confirmation of the self-evident truth that all innocent lives are precious and sacred – and shouldbe treated that way. I applaud Governor Kemp and the Georgia State Legislature for proving their unwavering commitment to the most vulnerable among us, and I am optimistic that we are seeing a change of heart on a national scale.”
Kemp just lost my support!!
