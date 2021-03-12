Governor Brian Kemp signed a new executive order Friday to outline revised COVID-19 safety guidelines heading into the rest of the year.
The order will go into effect on March 16 at 12:00 a.m., lasting through March 31 at 11:59 p.m.
One key element of the order revolves around the consolidation of requirements affecting restaurants and bars, now holding both types of establishments to the same standards.
Suggestions and requirements for Critical Infrastructure and Non-Critical Infrastructure organizations were also streamlined, with unnecessary requirements being removed regarding standard operating procedures.
Another major item outlined in the order involved modified testing requirements for the HOPE and Zell Miller Scholarships among 2021 high school graduates, home study graduates, and GED recipients.
The Governor's Executive Orders are available for viewing below:
