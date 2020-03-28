ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Governor Brian Kemp and the Department of Community Health took steps to help Georgians who are need of medical care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Saturday, Governor Kemp and the DCH submitted a request to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for an 1135 Medicaid waiver.
“As we continue fighting COVID-19, these waivers will empower the healthcare community and increase their ability to care for patients by reducing federal regulations. From local health departments to major hospitals, healthcare providers in Georgia are on the front lines of this fight. I am proud to collaborate efforts across state government with the Georgia Hospital Association to let healthcare providers know we stand with them," said Governor Kemp.
According to a press release, the 1135 Medicaid and Medicare waivers are a significant step toward easing administrative burdens on Georgia hospitals and healthcare providers during this public health emergency without compromising quality of care or patient safety.
“The State of Georgia is pleased to be able to submit a section 1135 waiver to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to help mitigate - to the extent we can - consequences of the COVID-19 public health emergency on our healthcare systems. Pending CMS consideration and approval, Georgia’s 1135 waiver is designed to provide a number of flexibilities for Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® providers and members," said Frank Berry, Commissioner of the Department of Community Health.
