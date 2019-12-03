ATLANTA (AP/CBS46) -- Governor Brian Kemp will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to announce his appointment to fill the Senate seat left vacant by the retiring Johnny Isakson.
The Associated Press says the appointment will be Atlanta financial executive Kelly Loeffler. Kemp's office has not confirmed the appointment.
Loeffler's appointment would come despite opposition from President Donald Trump and by more conservative wings of the Republican Party.
The selection is for the remaining time in retiring Senator Johnny Isakson's term. Isakson is retiring due to health-related issues. His retirement announcement sparked Allies of President Trump and left some conservative groups pushing for current Georgia Representative Doug Collins to be selected, Politico reported last week.
The Politico story quoted anti-abortion groups as being especially opposed to Loeffler's selection with the Susan B. Anthony List telling the website Grady Memorial Hospital, where Loeffler serves on the board of directors, as "an abortionist training hub."
Kemp responded on Twitter to the criticism over the possible nomination of Loeffler saying, "The idea that I would appoint someone to the U.S. Senate that is NOT pro-life, pro-2nd Amendment, pro-freedom, and 100% supportive of our President (and his plan to Keep America Great) is ridiculous."
The nomination of Loeffler would be historic for the state of Georgia. Only one woman has ever served as a Senator from Georgia. Senator Rebecca Latimer Felton was appointed to the seat and served 24 hours as a Senator in 1922. It could also serve the Georgia GOP, which along with Republicans across the country, has seen support slowly erode among female voters.
It also opens the door to a big election in 2020. If Loeffler chooses not to run, it would spark a battle for the eventual Republican nomination.
The announcement will take place at the Georgia State Capitol beginning at 10 a.m. Stream the event LIVE!
