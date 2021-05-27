ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Governor Brian Kemp will sign an executive order Friday banning mask requirements in public schools in Georgia.
Kemp’s office says the time for mandates is over now that Georgians have had access to vaccines for weeks.
“Teachers have had the ability to get vaccinated. It certainly does not keep anyone from wearing a mask,” Kemp said in a cable news interview Thursday.
Paula Frances Price is a working mom of two in Athens-Clarke County. Her youngest child is 18 months old and has asthma, but is is too young to wear a mask. Price says she prefers her 5 child-year-old and her peers be required to wear masks in their public school.
“My daughter wearing a mask protects other people in case she is exposed to COVID, other people need to wear a mask to protect my daughter, and that is what we know to be true,” Price said, adding that she is concerned and confused by the governor’s ban on mask mandates in schools.
The move comes just one week before summer school starts in Atlanta Public Schools. The district has required face masks in school as it took a phased approach to a return to in-person learning. APS School Board Chairman Jason Esteves told CBS46’s Hayley Mason that the Atlanta Public Schools will continue to enforce a mask mandate.
“There is no elected official in this state who knows our schools better than our administrators,” Esteves said. “We are going to continue with the mitigation efforts that we have in place including masks, surveillance testing, encouraging people to get the vaccine,” Esteves said.
He says the numbers have not indicated that dropping a mask requirement will be the safest option for students.
“Georgia has a relatively low vaccination rate compared to the rest of the country, so we are still a ways away from having the herd immunity that helps protect all of us.
DeKalb County School Board Chair Vickie Turner says the district will not lift its mask mandate either.
“We have to make decisions that are good for all students not just a couple students but for all and so we’ve got parents on both sides,” Turner said.
The issue of mask requirements has been divisive among parents, students, and school leaders. “You can’t legislate getting the vaccine and some people are against getting it done ,so in order to keep safe we are going to require masking for our children as well as our staff and we are going to continue to follow the data,” Turner said. She says the district’s legal division will be prepared to enter a court battle if necessary but says she does not think it will come to that.
Officials with Gwinnett County Schools, the state’s largest school district, say it's premature for them to comment until they see the executive order.
In Cobb County, six parents filed a federal lawsuit against the school district saying masks requirements were harming their children. Attorney Mitch Skandalakis represents the families.
“I think they’re going to be ecstatic. I think they are going to be very happy that the governor has taken action to make sure at Cobb County or any other school district for that matter cannot make these children wear masks for 8 hours while they are in school which has caused a bunch of physical and psychological problems for a lot of these students,” Skandalakis said.
Legal analyst Page Pate tells Mason that state law gives the governor broad power, but not absolute control, so there will likely be legal challenged from some school districts following the signing of the executive order.
“Our executive order is clear. We feel like it is on safe legal and constitutional grounds,” said Kemp’s press director Cody Hall.
Kemp will sign the order Friday.
