ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will hold a coronavirus briefing at 9 a.m. Wednesday to update the state on the latest measures related to the pandemic.
Governor Kemp is likely to talk about the newest numbers that showed the state is reporting fewer than 1,000 cases a day for the first time in several months. In addition to Governor Kemp, Dr. Kathleen Toomey is expected to be at the briefing and will talk to state residents.
Kemp's press conference can be watched here on CBS46.com or in the CBS46 News app.
