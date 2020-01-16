ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp will deliver his second annual State of the State address Thursday.
The speech comes amid questions about whether he can cut income taxes and deliver a campaign promise to raise teacher pay, while also trimming the state budget.
Kemp has touted an agenda for the upcoming year that includes reforming state adoption law, combating human trafficking and fighting street gangs.
"With membership levels climbing to 71,000, we are literally under siege with no time to waste," says Brian Kemp.
That could be a preview for his address. But the elephant in the room during his State of the State will be how the governor plans to grapple with the state budget.
