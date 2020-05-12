ATLANTA (CBS46) Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will give an update on the state's response and effort to ramp up testing for the coronavirus.
Governor Kemp will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. at the Georgia State Capitol and will be joined by Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson, and Georgia National Guard Adjutant General Tom Carden.
The state recently passed 34,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and is nearing 1,500 deaths.
Click here to watch the press conference
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.