Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Holds Coronavirus Press Conference

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 27: Georgia Governor Brian Kemp speaks to the media during a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol on April 27, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. The press conference was held to brief the media about the current situation of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Georgia as the state reopens restaurants for dine-in customers. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (CBS46) Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will give an update on the state's response and effort to ramp up testing for the coronavirus.

Governor Kemp will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. at the Georgia State Capitol and will be joined by Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson, and Georgia National Guard Adjutant General Tom Carden.

The state recently passed 34,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and is nearing 1,500 deaths. 

