ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Governor Brian Kemp will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to give an update on the coronavirus in Georgia.
He's expected to touch on recent cases of the virus at the press conference, which will take place at 4:15 p.m. in the Governor's Ceremonial Office at the Georgia State Capitol.
As of Sunday evening, the state has five confirmed cases of the virus and six other presumed cases.
One of the new cases is from Fulton County, one is from Cherokee County, and the other two individuals are from Cobb County, but none have any connection to the other. DPH said all of the individuals are hospitalized.
Click here to WATCH the press conference LIVE (Begins at 4:15 p.m.)
