ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to sign into law a trio of bills Thursday aimed at combating sex trafficking in the state.
Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp have made it a top priority to fight sex trafficking. At the bill-signing ceremony, the Kemps will be joined by the sponsors of House Bill 281, Senate Bill 158, and House Bill 424.
On Wednesday, the governor signed the medical marijuana cultivation bill into law as families of young patients gathered around to witness the event.
The bill allows for the controlled growing of the cannabis plant for the creation of a low-in-THC oil.
For the last several years, it’s been legal in Georgia for registered patients to possess cannabis oil, but obtaining the substance was difficult because it’s against the law in Georgia to grow the marijuana plant. It’s also illegal to cross state lines with the oil.
The bill signed Wednesday, known at ‘Georgia’s Hope Act,’ allows certain companies, pharmacies and universities to grow the plant for the creation and distribution of the medicine.
“We will allow limited cultivation to meet the limited needs of patients like those who are here,” said Governor Kemp on Wednesday. “Instead of crossing state lines, breaking numerous laws in the process, these families can now stay in our great state.”
CBS46 will be at the Capitol for the signing of those sex trafficking bills.
