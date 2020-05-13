ROME, Ga. (CBS46) -- Governor Brian Kemp toured the Floyd Medical Center in Rome and got a glimpse of how the medical team is prepared to fight COVID-19 early Wednesday morning.
“You're seeing innovation quite honestly at its best in our state and across our country and certainly right here in Floyd County,” Governor Kemp said.
Hospital staff took the Governor inside the new medical pod located in the parking lot which has 20 beds available to treat non-critical COVID-19 patients. The pod arrived about two weeks ago and is currently empty.
“I hope we don't have any patients that have to go in them quite honestly. Our numbers in our hospitals continue to look good,” Governor Kemp said.
Right now, there are only three positive Coronavirus patients receiving treatment at Floyd Medical Center. But in the event of an outbreak, they have also retrofitted a parking deck and added an additional 100 beds.
“Seeing today a 100-bed temporary unit in the parking deck just across the way really shows just how forward thinking that this group has been and quite honestly how forward thinking our state has been in a lot of ways,” Governor Kemp said.
The Governor said while our state is prepared to handle a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, the pandemic has kept people with other health issues away.
“There are some bad health outcomes that are happening right now because people have not been going to get cancer treatments, cancer screenings, surgeries that they need and I have been urging people that now is a great time to do that,” Governor Kemp said.
