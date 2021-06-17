ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The rush is on to get more Georgians vaccinated now that our state has surpassed more than 900,000 cases of coronavirus.
Elizabeth Acevedl went to the Latin American Association on Buford Highway in Atlanta to get her first dose of the vaccine.
“So, I decided to come here because my Mom doesn’t speak English. And right here I fell like she’s more comfortable since there are a lot of people who speak Spanish here,” Acevedl said.
Only about 36% of Georgians are fully vaccinated, compared to about 80% in Vermont. And some of the lowest vaccination rates are in the Latino and Hispanic communities.
“Our population has been harder to reach, information has lagged a little bit because we have the language barrier and some of the cultural barriers,” Latin American Association CEO Santiago Marquez said.
In an attempt to boost vaccination rates, Governor Brian Kemp and Dr. Kathleen Toomey visited the site Thursday and said they are prepared to handle any outbreak, especially with growing concerns of the new highly contagious Delta variant of the virus.
“Literally one dose at a time now and a good example of that is they did around 50-here today, but that's 50 more than we had yesterday and that's really the approach that it's going to take I think for the rest of the pandemic,” Kemp said.
As for Elizabeth Acevedl, she encouraged those in black and brown communities to get vaccinated.
“I think everybody should get vaccinated. It’s not a bad thing to get vaccinated and at this office people speak Spanish and I think people would really feel comfortable to get vaccinated here,” Acevedl said.
The vaccination site will be open on Thursday's and Saturday's until August. All vaccines are offered and you don't need to show identification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.