A new and unique vaccination site in Atlanta got the attention of Governor Brian Kemp on Friday.
He joined executives from Walgreens to tour a remote clinic at St. Philip AME Church on Candler Road in Atlanta.
“We need all of our providers to start thinking like Walgreens. It’s how we get the vaccine out into the community whether at a church, a civic club, a neighborhood, a homeowner’s association,” Kemp said.
Meanwhile in Decatur, there was a long line outside the VA Medical Center on Clairmont Road when a crowd of people showed up at the same time to get their second dose of the Moderna vaccine creating chaos.
“When I arrived, the line was backed up of course to the street and the last time we came here it was a drive-thru and folks today were not informed that it was not a drive-thru. So, they just made people wait in line for about 2 1/2 hours and some of them are becoming faint because you have older folks here,” Veteran Mel Mann said.
Back at St. Philip AME, the Governor said our state is on track to open vaccine eligibility to everyone early next month.
“I would encourage all of you to go to myvaccinegeorgia.com, to call the phone number on the website, to call your local pharmacist, to call your local Walgreens,” Kemp said.
The Governor also said Uber is helping with effort by providing transportation for the elderly to the church.
