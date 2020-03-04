Governor Kemp
Governor Kemp

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Governor Brian Kemp has posted an update to the state's preparedness for the coronavirus, emphasizing no new cases have been reported.

The governor tweeted the update Wednesday morning on his official page. He advised everyone to "stay calm" and "continue to use the best practices" as more information is obtained on the virus.

Those best practices include staying inside if you're not feeling well, call your healthcare provider before showing up in a waiting or emergency room and to follow the information coming out of the governor's office.

WATCH Governor Kemp's update below (Can't see the video? Click here)

