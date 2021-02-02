The 2021 Teacher pipeline package is Governor Kemp’s latest effort to ensure better training, preparation, and retention for educators
Kemp's budget proposal this year includes $647 million dollars "to restore funding to school systems across state, fully fund enrollment growth and hold schools harmless for enrollment reductions."
Kemp now wants to improve recruitment, with a focus on diversity partnering with Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
"Our Historically Black Colleges and Universities play a significant role in teacher preparation and they should play a major role in teacher placement. I want to ensure they lead the charge to create ways to get more minority teachers into our classrooms so students from all background and ethnicities can see themselves in our teachers," Kemp said. He added that he plans to make it law that the teacher standards commission must work with HBCU’s.
U.S. News and World Reports rank Georgia 30th in the country for education. The state acknowledges there is a gap in teacher preparation especially for at-risk students, English language learners, students with the disabilities and gifted students.
"We should do everything we can to ensure their training equips them with strategies to reach all students at various instruction levels," Kemp said.
Kemp plans to give Veterans enhanced priority to become certified teachers if they have minimum degree and testing requirements
He adds that retention is an issue because many teachers leave feeling they don’t have a decision-making voice. He’s making the teacher of the year and advisor to the state board of education to help bring in teacher’s voices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.