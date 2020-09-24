ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- In a press conference early Thursday afternoon, Governor Brian Kemp urged Georgians to participate in the 2020 U.S. Census before the looming September 30 deadline.
"We've taken part in more than `100 speaking engagements, we've created a user-friendly website, as well as distribution [sic] marketing materials far and wide across our state," said Governor Kemp.
Kemp also noted that the Complete Count Committee had submitted letters to local newspapers and ran ads in state media markets in an effort to spread awareness of the importance of completing the Census.
In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia reportedly has one of the lowest 2020 Census response rates in the nation with one week before the September 30 deadline.
Governor Kemp continued, "today, I have an urgent message for all Georgians: we need you to fill out your Census. It is not too late to do that. Georgians' response to the 2020 Census will directly affect representation and funding for our state throughout the next decade."
Governor Kemp issued a call to action for Georgians to complete the 2020 Census. He offered four options to do so, including filling it out online at my2020census.gov, mailing back the paper forms previously received in the mail, speaking with a Census taker when they visit your home, and by calling 1-844-330-2020 to answer Census questions over-the-phone.
