ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp withdrew his lawsuit against the City of Atlanta, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and the Atlanta City Council over its mask mandate and other issues.
“I sued the City of Atlanta to immediately stop the shuttering of local businesses and protect local workers from economic instability. For weeks, we have worked in good faith with Mayor Bottoms, and she agreed to abandon the city’s Phase One roll-back plan, which included business closures and a shelter in place order," Governor Kemp said in a statement.
The governor continued, "Unfortunately, the Mayor has made it clear that she will not agree to a settlement that safeguards the rights of private property owners in Georgia. Given this stalemate in negotiations, we will address this very issue in the next Executive Order. We will continue to protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians.”
"In light of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' concession regarding the city’s Phase One roll-back plan and following her refusal in mediation to further negotiate a compromise, the Attorney General’s Office has filed to withdraw our pending lawsuit. The Governor’s current Executive Order expires this Saturday, August 15, at which time he will issue a new order with relevant language," Governor Kemp said.
The lawsuit originally started after Mayor Bottoms issued a mask mandate and said she was rolling back the city to an earlier level of reopening due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. Multiple judges had to recuse themselves from the case before it was sent to mediation.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms released the following statement:
"From the start of this pandemic, my only goal has been to help save lives. While it is unfortunate that the Governor seeks to intentionally mislead the people of our state by issuing a woefully inaccurate statement regarding our good faith negotiations and the City's reopening recommendations, I am grateful that this lawsuit has been withdrawn and the time and resources of our city and state can be better used to combat COVID-19."
