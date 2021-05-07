ATLANTA (CBS46) - Governor Brian Kemp wants boots on the ground and a strong presence of officers to battle crimes in Atlanta like street racing.
"From more state troopers on the streets, to more helicopters in the skies, and even additional law enforcement four-wheelers in neighborhoods, a local and state partnership will combat street racing that has escalated for far too long," said Gov. Kemp.
"Put a plan together using any state resource they felt like they would need to do an operation of this size."
After ongoing problems plaguing the ground, leaders are hoping some solutions are in the air. Kemp patrolled Atlanta in a helicopter Friday evening with officers marking the beginning of a multi-agency effort against the "reckless racing" and crime.
Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS) will be leading the operation which includes hovering Atlanta hot spots. Kemp confirmed the state stepped in because local agencies asked for help. The partnership is among Atlanta Police, Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Department of Natural Resources, and DPS.
"A lot of citizens have grown frustrated as well and have expressed that, and a lot of legislators are upset about it," he explained.
The governor argues violent crime along with the racing only spiked since last summer because there was no long term plan to address it. He believes with the state offering more resources, local agencies will be able to tackle trouble quicker.
"A good example is using DNR and their four wheelers to go after folks that are hard for Atlanta police officer squad cars or state troopers to get into-- like a park or certain neighborhoods where you have people on motorcycles and ATVs and we've seen how dangerous that is."
The operation takes full effect starting Friday and law enforcement tells CBS46 news, it won't be ending anything soon.
Kemp did not offer a specific timeline but suggested it will be for the foreseeable future.
Major Kendrick Lowe added, "we'll make concerted efforts, a lot of traffic stops, being visible." Lowe says, "by doing so it'll reduce that crime-- which we want to take place in the city."
