ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced Thursday that Tim Fleming, his Chief of Staff and trusted advisor, would be departing the administration in pursuit of private sector opportunities.
“Tim has served my administrations for more than a decade,” said Governor Kemp. “I am grateful for his service and hard work, and I wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”
Fleming worked with Kemp during his 2002 run for the State Senate and his 2010 run for Secretary of State, both elections Kemp won.
Kemp brought Fleming onboard as his Chief of Staff and later Deputy Secretary of State. Fleming would go on the manage Kemp's campaign for Governor, being named the Chief of Staff in November 2018.
“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve this great state and champion the agenda of its 83rd Governor,” said Tim Fleming. “I truly appreciate the opportunities that Governor Kemp and his family have provided me over the years, and I look forward to beginning this new and exciting journey in the private sector.”
It was announced that Fleming’s last day will be September 30, 2020.
Georgia’s Chief Management Officer, Caylee Noggle, will act as interim Chief of Staff as Fleming transitions out of the office. She will be the first woman to serve as Chief of Staff to Georgia’s Governor.
“I am honored and humbled by the responsibility of leading Governor Kemp’s administration through this transition,” said Caylee Noggle. “I look forward to serving Governor Kemp and the State of Georgia in this role.”
