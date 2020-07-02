AUSTIN, Tx. (CBS46) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order Thursday mandating people wear a mask covering their mouth and nose when in public places.
The order states:
"Given the current status of COVD-19 in Texas, requiring the use of face coverings is a targeted response that can combat the threat to public health using the least restrictive means, and if people follow this requirement, more extreme measures may be avoided."
All residents are expected to abide by the mandate that states masks should be be worn when inside commercial entities, buildings or spaces open to the public, or when in an outdoor public space, and in instances when social distancing is not possible.
As of July 1, the Texas Department of Health Services reported a total of 168,062 cornavirus cases and 2,481 deaths.
Read full order below:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.