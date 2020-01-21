ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Governor Brian Kemp met with state lawmakers Tuesday morning to begin budget hearings at the state Capitol.
He began touting the state’s 3.3% unemployment rate, the lowest in the state’s history. Georgia’s state economist said Georgia's economy is doing well and not nearing a recession any time soon but that the budget is tight because revenue is slow.
“We must prioritize our existing financial resources,” Kemp said. “It means reducing unnecessary costs in government,” he added.
Kemp told lawmakers that last summer he met with leaders of state agencies and called on them to “identify opportunities to streamline operations, eliminate duplicitous programs and leverage technology to serve our state citizens better.”
Discussing the proposed budget cuts, Kemp listed several departments that will be consolidating services, office space and programs to save money.
The Georgia Department of Corrections is set to save $16 million in overtime costs by adopting a new employee scheduling system. The Georgia Department of Community Health would save more than $3.7 million in administrative costs by transferring a medical group to the Department of Human Services. The Georgia Department of Community Supervision will save nearly $1.3 million by changing to a virtual offices for parole and probation officers.
Kemp says several agencies found ways to reduce their real-estate footprint to save on rental costs
“This change will not only save the state money on real estate but it will also greatly enhance the work of our offices,” Kemp said.
State democrats in both houses are concerned the most vulnerable Georgians will be impacted by changing structures and consolidations.
“I’m concerned that the legislators are not getting all the information,” Bruce said. “We don’t know what we don’t know…I don’t want to see people with the greatest needs lose out because of these budget cuts,” he continued.
On the education front, there are no proposed cuts for public school funding and public school educators are slated to get a $2,000 raise. Kemp is also proposing adding $81 million to the state's university and technical college system to avoid a tuition hike. The Hope scholarship and grant will receive money in the budget as well.
There are no income tax cuts this year in the plan, that still has to be approved by lawmakers this session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.