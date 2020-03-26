ATLANTA (CBS46) – CBS46, WSB-TV, 11Alive, Fox 5 Atlanta, and Univision 34 came together Thursday night to hold a statewide town hall meeting with Governor Brian Kemp and members of his coronavirus task force. Governor Kemp took the unique opportunity to tell the resident of Georgia that the coronavirus outbreak is serious, but that together we will all get through it.
Kemp said his task force is continuing to work with top public health officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Emory University, and other experts in the field. While there’s no cure, Governor Kemp said citizens need to continue to practice social distancing, hand washing, and other common tactics to try to stem the tide of the virus.
Overall, 10 counties in Georgia make up 60 percent of the current data the state has on cases. Kemp said that his task force has been working to get test results back into the hands of doctors and patients in as few as two days instead of the four to five days it has been taking in recent days.
Click below to watch Part 1 and Part 2 of Governor Brian Kemp’s Town Hall.
