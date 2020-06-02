ATLANTA (CBS46) Governor Brian Kemp will be joined by several state officials for a press conference Tuesday to update the state's status on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Governor Kemp will be joined by Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health; Homer Bryson, Director of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency; Adjutant General Tom Carden of the Georgia National Guard for the press conference, which begins at 4 p.m. at the North Wing of the Georgia State Capitol.
As of 4 a.m. Tuesday, there are now 47,899 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 2,089 Georgians have died.
8,302 people are hospitalized, and 562,815 people have been tested. That includes people tested for COVID-19 and antibodies.
Fulton County continues to lead the state with the highest number of cases, 4,621 and deaths with 241. Cobb County has the second highest number of deaths at 183 people, and 3,052 cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.