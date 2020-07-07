ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Workers hammered out a solution to the violence caused by agitators outside the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
On Tuesday, crews installed a fence equipped with razor wire after a group of people vandalized the building over the weekend by throwing rocks through windows and setting off Molotov cocktails.
“I think this law breaking needs to stop. Whatever we need to do,” Steve Lowery with Lowery Fence Company said.
The governor also took action this week by calling in a 1,000 National Guard troops to protect government buildings in Atlanta.
“100% support it. Yes, sir,” Lowery said.
He declared a state of emergency following a series of shootings, one of which took the life of an 8-year-old child outside the Wendy’s on University Avenue.
The National Guard will remain in place for at least a week. The goal is to free up state and local law enforcement to patrol areas where crime has been an issue.
“He’s got to look after all of Georgia so whatever it takes,” Lowery said.
There have been reports that Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms does not support the Governor's decision to bring in the National Guard saying it's not necessary. CBS46 reached out to the Mayor's office for comment, but they did not respond.
