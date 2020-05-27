ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- During a visit to central Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp assured Georgians it is safe to seek medical care whether it’s COVID-19 related or not.
“If you have been delaying treatment, if you need screening, if you’re not feeling good you need to call your doctor or call your hospital. They can safely treat you,” Kemp said.
Kemp got a first-hand look Wednesday at a new 24-bed medical pod purchased by the state and located outside Navicent Health in Macon. The pod is not currently in use since there are only a handful of Coronavirus patients receiving treatment at the hospital.
“In the future if we have an event like that whether it’s here or any other hospital around the state literally in a matter of days we can have one of these facilities stood up on the grounds of that hospital to help with their bed capacity,” Kemp said.
The Governor also toured the Irving Tissue plant in Bibb County which employs more than 300 people working hard to manufacture paper products which have become a hot commodity during the pandemic.
After touring the plant, Governor Kemp did admit there was a slight increase in COVID-19 infections over the holiday weekend.
“We did have an uptick of cases over the weekend, but the team at the department of public health is digging into that right now. We’re pretty confident that was a data dump from one of our private sector labs that had a backlog of test that they were doing. They finished that up over the weekend,” Kemp said.
The Governor said the state received a dump of about 15,000 lab tests dating back to the end of April and that could explain the increase in cases.
