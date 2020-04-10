ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It’s Holy Week amidst the coronavirus pandemic. On Good Friday and Easter Sunday, more people will be worshipping from home. Some people, however, are having a hard time not going inside of their church’s four walls.
Despite the CDC’s calls for social distancing and the governor's executive order, video from Redeeming Love Church of God the Bibleway shows worshippers gathering for service, clearly not six feet apart.
Service was interrupted by officers trying to break it up.
Pastor Eli D. Porter took to Facebook to say they’ll continue to worship in person.
The governor’s shelter in place order states that no church service “is allowed to have more than ten (10) ten people gathering in a single location unless there is at least (6) feet between each person at all times.”
But many churches aren’t taking any chances.
“Everybody in the United States of America and really most of the world are really sitting up straight and paying attention,” said North Point Ministries Pastor Andy Stanley.
Countless other churches, like Wheat Street Baptist Church are now holding services exclusively online.
“I just wanted to come to you once again with a message of encouragement as we continue to navigate through this pandemic,” Pastor Carla Burnett told her church members on Instagram.
Some churches, like Ebenezer Baptist Church are finding creative ways to involve members. An Instagram video asks them to take a selfie or group photo showing how they are worshipping from home.
Although the shelter-in-place order does not close churches, on Friday, Governor Brian Kemp released a statement urging Georgians not to gather for religious services on Easter.
Kemp said in part “I am pleading with you not to attend any services in person. If you attend worship services in person, you risk exposure to coronavirus - potentially endangering your life, the lives of your neighbors, and your loved ones."
On Thursday, a coalition of Georgia healthcare providers sent a letter to the governor asking him to ban in-person worship services for all faiths.
CBS46 will continue to follow this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.