ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Georgia Tech emergency response team diligently worked to recall an email containing sensitive student information to more than 1,000 recipients on Wednesday.
Earlier on the afternoon of November 6, approximately 1,100 students received an email from a staff member with an attached file exposing "student names, ethnicity, Georgia Tech ID numbers, Georgia Tech e-mail addresses, and GPAs," said a school spokesperson.
Information such as social security numbers and birth dates were not in the attached file.
"Since being notified of the incident, the Office of Information Technology has worked to recall as many of the emails as possible," read a statement from the school. "We are working to notify the students impacted by the mistake."
The statement went on to say that the emergency response team would be working to evaluate and address the situation.
"The team will work to implement corrective action and enact comprehensive changes to Georgia Tech's data governance enterprise."
