BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Bartow County Fire Department wants citizens to have fun on the river this summer, but they also want people to be safe.
In an effort to help people have safe fun, life jacket loan stations have been placed at boat ramps.
The stations can be found in Bartow County, City off Cartersville and City of Euharlee boat ramps.
All you have to do is grab one as you head out on the river, and then return it once you're done. The life jacket stations were made possible with the help of Yamaha, Keep Bartow Beautiful and Bartow County Parks and Recreation.
