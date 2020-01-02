ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- If you weren’t satisfied with your gifts this holiday season, join the club with all the other shoppers standing in return lines.
National Returns Day known to be the busiest day to return unwanted gifts following the holiday season kicks off on Thursday, January 2.
Did you know that 37% of shoppers are expected to return at least one holiday gift this year, according to Retail Me Not.
To make the returning process easier follow Shopping & Trends Expert at RetailMeNot, Sara Skirboll, tips and insights:
- First, make sure all tags are on and items are as close to their original condition as possible, in some cases that means in the same packaging. Think DVDS and video games.
- Make sure that you return within the stores return window. Most are in the 30-90 day range, but there are some stores like Nordstrom and Kohls that have very generous return windows.
- Electronics often have their own special policies, so read the fine print.
- Miss the window completely or don’t want to pay the restocking? Consider reselling on Facebook Marketplace, Nextdoor, Ebay or TheRealReal, or donate to charity.
- Retailers are making returns easier on shoppers. For instance, you can return Amazon items to Kohl’s and there are business helping with returns like Happy Returns. Happy Returns has 700 "return bars" in U.S. retail stores and shopping malls, where customers drop off items and arrange refunds or exchanges.
