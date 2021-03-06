All March long CBS46 is celebrating and empowering women all across metro Atlanta with our #SeeYourselfChallenge!
The CBS46 staff kicked off the campaign ahead of International Women's Day on Monday, Mar. 8. Check out their photos and find out how you can participate below!
Here’s how you can participate:
Grab your favorite lipstick
Pick a word or words that describe you and write it on the mirror
Snap a picture and post it on social using the hashtag #SeeYourselfChallenge and tag @CBS46
Then, challenge 3 more strong women in your life to do the same!
Let’s flood social media with positive images of all women!
Click here for more Women's History Month news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.