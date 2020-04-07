ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- COVID-19's impact has been felt all across Georgia, with many parents still adapting to the "new normal" of homeschooling and online remote learning.
One major issue that schools have awaited guidance on is grading and testing procedures during this pandemic. The Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) stepped up Tuesday and issued more formalized instructions to help guide districts.
Final grade calculations will be left up to local districts to determine what works best, but the GaDOE provided options such as "no zero" policies, allowances for re-dos or retakes of assignments, and establishment of "cutoff points" for establishing completion and performance benchmarks regarding lessons taught prior to school closures.
Graduation and course completion requirements were altered to ensure students are able to advance to the next grade in spite of closures, with waivers issued on March 26 outlining requirements such a 20% course-grade requirements for End-of-Course tests (EOCs). The GaDOE also provided pass/fail options for K-8 courses in lieu of numerical grading. This option does not extend to high school level courses and grade 9-12 students due to potential impacts it could have on GPA figures that may affect college and university admissions.
The new guidelines also ensure that 2020 graduating seniors will not be held back from graduating due to COVID-19 closures, while collaborations are being held with state higher education systems to ensure these seniors are not penalized due to school closures.
One key issue that has been at the forefront of many students' minds is graduation. The GaDOE does not set school calendars or graduation ceremony requirements, and is allowing districts to determine what works best as long as CDC and Department of Public Health guidelines are adhered to. Some districts have proposed issuing diplomas as planned, while holding formal ceremonies later in the summer if necessary.
