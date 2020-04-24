ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The COVID-19 pandemic may have rained disappointment on plans of prom, senior week and other rites of passage for Atlanta's graduating seniors, but there may be a rainbow on the other side of this experience.
While most would be flocking to purchase graduation outfits, and tickets for family to fly into the town, it seems as though Atlanta Public Schools is making a way for students to still have their last hoorah ceremony, only this time it's far less costly.
Making the most out of the situation, and abiding by social distancing guidelines, APS has decided to hold a virtual ceremony in May, while holding off on the traditional ceremonies for a later date that adheres to Georgia Department of Health guidance.
The virtual celebration will be held between May 18 and 21 for each of the 14 high schools in the district.
For the traditional ceremonies, APS is considering dates in late July using Lakewood and Grady stadiums as possible venues.
