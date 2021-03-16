Stretching into the one-year mark, a metro Atlanta hospital CEO said COVID-19 has put a strain on EMS workers across metro Atlanta.
According to a community update from Grady Memorial Hospital CEO John Haupert, there’s a shortage of EMS providers locally, statewide, and nationally. The shortage, during COVID-19, has put pressure on 911 ambulance services and other first responders.
In 2020, Grady EMS saw a 10% increase in calls in the city of Atlanta, totaling almost 137, 000, Haupert said in the statement.
Additionally, Haupert noted south Fulton saw an increase in calls from March 2020 through September 2020. Nearly 33,000 of those calls were COVID concerns and flu-like symptoms.
CEO Haupert pointed out the COVID-19 crisis has created a lot of interest in EMS education.
“For Grady’s EMS Academy, that meant hundreds of applicants and inquiries for information. For this year’s spring semester, there were more than two hundred candidates,” Haupert said.
Grady EMS Academy offers training at three levels – emergency medical technician (EMT), Advanced EMT, and paramedic. All providers start at the EMT level and progress to Paramedic.
According to Glassdoor, the typical Grady Health System salary is $16.
For more information on becoming a Grady EMS worker, please click here.
