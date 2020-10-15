ATLANTA (CBS46)—Grady Memorial Hospital CEO John Haupert provided an upbeat update on COVID-19 cases at Grady.
According to an email, Haupert announced Grady’s hospitilzation cases of COVID-19 have decreased to their lowest level in months.
“That, paired with our lower number of confirmed cases, is a reason to celebrate your efforts to stem the spread of the virus by practicing the three Ws – Wear a mask, Wash your hands, and Watch your distance,” the CEO wrote.
Haupert noted that although Grady is seeing vast improvement in COVID-19 cases, other states and health systems across the county are not fairing as well.
35 states, according to Haupert, are reporting COVID-19 increases.
