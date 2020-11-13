Grady Memorial Hospital CEO John M. Haupert announced COVID-19 hospitalization is once again on the rise.
In his weekly update, Haupert noted “though not overwhelming, daily admitted patient numbers are showing a slight increase at a time that we anticipate the need for patient beds will increase as the usual seasonal illnesses begin.”
According to Haupert, a recent report from the President’s Coronavirus Task Force points to private social gatherings as a major contributing factor to Georgia’s case increase.
Haupert asked that families use face mask and social distancing as they prepare for the upcoming holidays.
