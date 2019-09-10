ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Doctors at Grady Hospital said they are seeing 10 to 15 patients suffering from heat exhaustion each week. While the number is not higher than last year, the heat is lasting much longer as fall progresses with near 100-degree temperatures.
CBS46 talked to construction workers near Northside Drive who said they’ve been working 10-hour days in the heat all summer. One guy felt sick and had to sit in the shade for a while. The crew said they go through about 24 cases of water every day.
“Most guys go through I would say at least ten bottles of water a day,” Charles Manning said. “They’re sweating it out as fast as we can get it to them. It’s quite a bit of water,” he added, saying the men look out for each other and focus on adding electrolytes and taking breaks when they need them.
Manning says most of the workers have become acclimated to the heat.
But in some cases, the heat has led to injuries. The last week of August, a one-year-old boy was badly burned when he sat on a hot metal bleacher at Wheeler High School. He was taken to the hospital and had his arm wrapped in a protective cast.
Several Metro Atlanta districts tell CBS46 they’ve been watching the heat.
Clayton County Schools cancelled outdoor activities because of the heat on Monday. Fulton County Schools officials said when temperatures are 95 degrees or higher they recommend canceling outdoor activities.
“Now that schools are back in session and a lot of sports going on, people really do [need to be] mindful and keep an eye on each other, especially when they’re outside doing activities,” Dr. Hany Atallah, chief of emergency medicine at Grady Hospital said.
“If you start to feel like you’re getting dizzy and you’re not feeling well, as quickly as possible move yourself into a cool environment,” Atallah added noting that staying hydrated is a crucial part of preventing heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
