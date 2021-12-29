ATLANTA (CBS46) — Grady Health System has announced visitation restrictions in response to the latest surge in COVID-19.
The restrictions are as follows:
- In-patient or patients in the ER can have just one visitor per day.
- In-patient visiting hours are from noon until 8 p.m. each day.
- No visitors are allowed for patients diagnosed with or under investigation for COVID-19, except for end of life.
- In the case of end of life, visitation can happen at any time and nursing leaders will determine number of visitors allowed.
- Neonatal ICU (NICU) patients may have two visitors who must be the same visitors throughout the patietn's stay. However, there can only be one visitor at a time at the bedside and only one visitor per day.
- There will be exceptions during the first 24 hours in NICU and for breastfeeding.
- One support person may attend outpatient visits ONLY if needed for patient's physical and emotional health
- One visitor allowed for patients having ambulatory surgery or procedure requiring anesthesia, infusion center, or OB appointments
- Parents with appointment must not bring children with them
- All visitors, vendors, delivery drivers etc. must pass a health screen and wear a sticker that shows they have passed.
Additionally, all visitors must be over the age of 18, must wear masks and must follow social distancing guidelines. Visitors are not permitted in hallways on the patient floors except as directed.
