ATLANTA (CBS46) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an executive order Thursday mandating all residents stay-at-home as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. But the CEO of Grady Memorial Hospital, John Haupert, told Georgia Public Broadcasting’s “Political Rewind” Thursday we may not be able to let our guard down until June.
The most important thing Haupert said the state and local governments can do to stem the tide of COVID-19 is “heavy duty enforcement of stay-in-place and limiting social interaction, particularly over the next two months.” He and other medical officials say we haven’t reached the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic in America yet.
“The database I keep referring to is from the University of Washington is showing the number of deaths peaking around April 24 and then we go onto the backside of this bell curve with still a significant number of deaths,” Haupert said. “We show that occurring through the first week of June, but I would not call a victory on June 1… But I would say in Georgia the prediction around the acute pandemic takes us into the first couple of weeks in June.”
Haupert continued, saying the countless variables and unanswered questions surrounding COVID-19 could produce long-term change for all Americans.
“I think we are going to have to practice differently or interact differently with one another going forward. I think there are parts of this that we don’t yet know that are going to change the way we’ve lived our lives and that is still to be seen,” Haupert said.
