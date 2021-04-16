Grady High School girls were ranked like college sports teams.
It’s a list of 64 high school girls that’s sparking an investigation at Grady High School.
“It was basically ranking of hotness or appearance or like how attractive these boys thought these girls were in the grade and they even like seated them. It was crazy like 64 girls and they took over an hour to make it,” an anonymous female junior student on the list said Friday.
Students told CBS46 News it was created by three teenage boys at their Grady High School during spring break.
“They ranked me and compared me to another girl and I went to the next round.”
The female students we spoke to, were on the list that circulated on social media.
Some did not want to share their names or faces.
16-year-old Aaliyah Rapping was also on the list.
“I felt objectified and because I knew the boys personally, I felt a little hurt that they wouldn’t think about how I felt because of that,” Rapping said.
“I’ll be honest I did cry about it because you see this and I’ve struggled with body issues before and then you see this and it’s just like confirming like oh yeah… I’m not the ideal body,” the anonymous student continued.
Both students said the boys apologized to them personally.
“I don’t want to see them be punished by the school, personally every person that was involved in the bracket reached out to me and sent a thorough apology,” Rapping said.
Grady High School is investigating the post and they said the boys will be held accountable.
The principal issued a statement condemning the behavior, offered students counseling but said proper channels of reporting need to be used, letting down some parents.
“There was a big opportunity missed to not have that message say hey reach out to us, reach out to us, we will help you find the right way forward,” said Laura Power, a parent to a student on the bracket list.
The young women we spoke to attended a zoom held by the school in response to what happened, but when we asked them if they felt there was a safe space to report these issues at Grady they said no.
Female students also said they want the school to start holding more conversations about best practices and do more to hold teens accountable.
