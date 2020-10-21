ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Grady High School is one step closer to having a new name after more than 70 years of having the name of a famous journalist, orator, and white supremacist etched on the outside of the Midtown Atlanta high school.
That name could now be scrubbed away after Tuesday's decision, where an Atlanta School Board committee recommended that Henry W. Grady High School be renamed in honor of Ida B. Wells, the Mississippi-born black, female journalist who helped found the NAACP.
“The reason that we’re coming to this in the first place was to undo something, it wasn’t just because we need a refresh on the name," said Naming Committee chair Leslie Grant. She’s been on the board for seven years and says she’s been getting Grady name change requests that entire time.
“Students were becoming acutely aware that the person that was representing their school in the name was not someone that represented the values and the things they wanted to represent as a community,” said 2020 Grady graduate Jay Hammond, who is among those spearheading the name change.
Hammond adds that while Henry W. Grady is known for his work to industrialize the city of Atlanta, his ties to white supremacy made the name an unfit choice for a predominantly minority-attended school, and instead he recommended Ida B. Wells.
“Even his methods of gaining support for industrialization of the city was based in ideas of white supremacy and racism,” said Hammond. “Ida B Wells was a black American women and investigative journalist; in one instance she directly responded to Henry W. Grady and his publication of promotion and inciting lynching and other violence”.
A quick search of Wells’ name found her multiple books exposing racism. “Both in her life and in her death she’s has been a direct response to Henry W. Grady,” added Hammond.
Three of the seven committee members wanted a location-based name such as Midtown or Piedmont for the high school, but Grant says the name Ida B. Wells makes a more powerful statement.
“There’s just a lot of undoing, in bringing her forward, everything about her, her life will be representative in the future of the school. It does a lot, I think, to rectify the past,” added Grant.
The full school board will vote to approve the naming committee’s recommendation on November 2. If approved, the change would not go into effect until the next school year.
