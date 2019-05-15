ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Three teenage boys, who attend Grady High School, are facing charges after reports of a 14-year-old girl being raped during the day in a park bathroom.
Students told CBS46 reporter Melissa Stern they are disgusted to hear that someone they go to school with was raped at the park right across the street.
“My mom just got an email last night about what happened, so I didn’t know until this morning,” said one Grady High School student, Juliana Markham.
“I think it’s, honestly, disgusting,” said another student, Nelson Navarrete.
The 14-year-old teen told investigators after her first class ended she and a male friend, who she's known since eighth grade, decided to skip their next class and go to Piedmont park.
The male friend then invited two of his friends.
The teens first hung out near the dog park before going to the family restroom by the pool.
Once inside, the boys, between the ages 15 and 16, began pestering the girl to perform oral sex on them, but she refused their advances. Despite the girl's refusal to engage in any sexual activity the boys continued to pressure her.
“I’m really shocked. You hear about stuff like this all the time, but you don’t really think it will happen at your school,” Markham added.
According to the police report, she was forced on the ground, her pants removed and she was held down.
She managed to break away and run to the corner of restroom where she demanded they give her pants back. The boys refused.
“I don’t understand why someone would do that, it’s hard for me to wrap my head around the fact that someone would be that animalistic,” Markham said.
One suspect told the other two boys to leave, then grabbed the victim, bent her over the counter, put his elbow in her back before the victim wiggled her away from him.
With more force, he picked her up, placed her on the counter and began to rape her despite being told to stop several times. Shortly after the rape began, the two other boys walked back in and said it was time to go. Only then did the rape stop.
“To not have any sense of shame or even responsibility,” added a disgusted Navarrete.
The victim managed to get her pants on and run from the bathroom -- stopping to ask two women if she could use their phone, in hopes of calling her cellphone which was taken along with her bag during the attack.
“Knowing that it happened here, and it’s people I see on a day-to-day basis is frightening,” Navarrete said.
When she arrived back at school a female friend noticed the victim was upset. When several other students were made aware of the attack they attempted to find the boys.
A gym teacher, who was made aware of the attack, contacted police.
Suspect one is charged with rape, false imprisonment and aggravated sodomy.
Suspects two and three are charged with criminal attempt, false imprisonment and aggravated sodomy.
The school district said since it happened off campus, it is a police matter but they are cooperating with the investigation.
CBS46 reporter Melissa Stern obtained a copy of the letter from the school principal, Dr. Betsy Bockman, via Atlanta Public Schools Campus Messenger. It reads:
“Dear Grady High School Families,
Our school was made aware of an alleged sexual assault that occurred off campus at Piedmont Park, which involved four Grady juvenile students. Currently, the incident is being investigated by the Atlanta Police Department and Atlanta Public Schools is cooperating with APD. This is an active criminal matter and we have learned that the media may soon be reporting about this incident. The district takes incidents of this nature very seriously, and our number one priority remains the safety and security of our students.”
Students tell CBS46 reporter Melissa Stern that everyone is wondering why it took the school a week to notify parents and students.
The investigation is on-going.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.