ATLANTA (CBS46)— Grady Memorial Hospital CEO John Haupert said COVID-19 cases continue to burden hospitals across the state.
In a community update letter, the hospital CEO noted Grady is seeing COVID-19 “hospitalizations decline ever so slightly”, however, the emergency room department continues to diagnose positive COVID-19 cases every day.
In addition, Haupert provided an update on the Georgia World Congress Center temporary hospital.
The Georgia World Congress Center's makeshift hospital was activated on August 3 to allow Grady and other hospitals to transfer patients who need moderate to minor care https://bit.ly/3kIDbPM.
According to Haupert, in the center’s first week, 30 patients were admitted and six were discharged.
Haupert added, “That may not sound like a lot, but during a time when every bed counts, it’s significant.”
In late July, Grady hospital officials confirmed the hospital was exceeding hospital capacity.
Opening the Georgia World Congress Center has allowed Grady and other hospitals to free up beds for other patients who require hospitalization for trauma or other serious conditions.
“The Georgia World Congress Center is a much-needed resource at a time when getting a handle on COVID-19 seems to elude us. My hope is that we don’t need the center very long. Closing it would show that our community has stepped up its game, followed the recommended precautions, and done its part to reduce the effect COVID-19 has on our lives, our families, our friends, and our healthcare providers”, Haupert wrote.
