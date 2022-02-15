ATLANTA (CBS46) — Grady Memorial Hospital is asking for the public's help to identify two unidentified patients.
The first patient is critically ill and has been at the hospital since Feb. 7. The patient was found down on the side of the road near the intersection of Murphy Avenue and Avon Avenue in southwest Atlanta.
He is Black, approximately 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds. His hair and beard are black mixed with gray, and he appears to be in his 60s. He has old burn scars on his left arm and leg.
The second unidentified patient is a Black male, 25 to 30 years of age with some developmental disabilities. He was found down in an abandoned house at 278 Childs Drive in northwest Atlanta on Jan. 6. The patient is 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has the name Donna tattooed on his right arm. He is unable to provide any information that will assist in locating his family.
If you recognize either of these patients, please call the Grady Social Services Department at 404-616-5331.
